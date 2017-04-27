American Airlines has placed a firm order for four more Embraer E175 aircraft, adding to the 60 E175s the carrier had previously ordered.

When American placed the order for 60 firm E175s in 2013, it also took options for 90. The four newly firmed aircraft, valued at $182 million at list prices, will start delivering in the 2017 fourth quarter and be operated by American regional subsidiary Envoy Air under the American Eagle brand.

Envoy is also the designated operator of 40 of American’s 60 previously ordered E175s.

American took delivery of the first of those 60 E175s in February 2015. American’s E175s are configured with 76 seats: 12 business class, 20 premium economy and 44 economy.

