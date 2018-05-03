American Airlines has split an order for 30 76-seat regional jets between Bombardier and Embraer, signing deals to buy 15 CRJ900s and 15 E175s. The Dallas/Fort Worth-based carrier has also taken 15 options of each type.

Bombardier valued the firm order for 15 CRJ900s at $719 million at list prices, and noted American will be receiving aircraft with the new “Atmosphere” CRJ cabin that includes space for carry-on roller bags in overhead bins. The aircraft will be delivered between April 2019 and January 2020, according to American.

Dayton, Ohio-based PSA Airlines, a wholly owned American subsidiary, will operate the CRJ900s. The new aircraft will raise PSA’s CRJ900 fleet to nearly 70 aircraft, or approximately half of the airline’s total fleet.

Embraer valued the 15 E175s at $705 million at list prices. American said the aircraft would be delivered between March 2019 and November 2019 and be operated by Irving, Texas-based Envoy Air, also a wholly owned American subsidiary. The new deal brings to 89 the number of E175s American has ordered.

Envoy has 44 E175s in its fleet, with 10 more from a previous order set to begin arriving in the 2018 fall. The latest orders will eventually raise Envoy’s E175 fleet to 69 aircraft.

Both the CRJ900s and E175s will feature inflight Wi-Fi and 12 domestic first-class seats. They will also have premium economy seating among the 64 economy-class seats.

