Ilyushin Finance leasing company (IFC) and Severstal Aircompany, which belongs to the Russian steel and mining corporation, signed an agreement for six SSJ100s to be delivered under the 12-year financial lease. The aircraft modification seats 100 passengers, the delivery is scheduled for 2018-2022.

Ethiopian Airlines ordered 10 more Bombardier Dash 8-Q400s, and took purchase rights on five more.

Uzbekistan Airways ordered another Boeing 787-8 to increase its Dreamliner fleet to seven by 2020.

Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co. (SCAC) and Aero Mongolia signed a letter of intent for two Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft at the Eurasia Airshow in Antalya, Turkey, on April 28. The companies plan to sign the firm order agreement before the year-end, delivery is expected in 2019. The Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia-based carrier currently operates a fleet of Fokker 50s. It operates domestic and international flights.