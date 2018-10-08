Airbus delivered 67 commercial aircraft to 25 airlines and 13 lessors in September, about 2.2 aircraft per day, up 29% from August, and nearly returning the Toulouse-based manufacturer to its prolific 2.7 aircraft-per-day output of June and July. All of Airbus’ 36 new commercial aircraft orders for the month were finalizations of bookings originally announced at the Farnborough Air Show in July, including 25 A321neos for Mexican ultra-LCC Viva Aerobus, one ...