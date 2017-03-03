Airbus delivered 49 aircraft in February, but reported no new orders during the month. The Toulouse-based manufacturer reported 10 aircraft cancellations—six A321neos and four A330-800s—but did not identify the customers. At the two-month point in 2017, Airbus’ net order status for the year is negative eight aircraft.

Airbus’ February deliveries went to 23 airlines and eight lessors. The largest number of deliveries went to UK low-cost carrier (LCC) easyJet, which received five A320ceos.

In addition to easyJet, Airbus’ February deliveries included four aircraft each to Irish lessor AerCap (including three A320neos bound for China Southern and one A350-900 bound for French Caribbean regional carrier Air Caraibes), American Airlines (four A321ceos) and Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation (two A320ceos bound for Tigerair Taiwan and ANA low-cost subsidiary Vanilla Air; an A321ceo bound for Finnair, and an A320neo bound for Indonesian LCC Citilink); and three A320neos to Indian LCC IndiGo.

Additional March deliveries of A350-900 XWBs included one each to UAE lessor International Airfinance Corp. (for Saudia Airlines), Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines. Emirates Airlines took delivery of a single A380 during the month.

