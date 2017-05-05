Airbus booked firm orders* for 25 commercial aircraft from six customers in April, valued at approximately $4.8 billion, more than doubling the April commercial aircraft sales total of Boeing. The Toulouse-based manufacturer delivered 46 aircraft to 30 customers during the month (compared to Boeing’s April deliveries of 51 aircraft to 32 customers).

As of April 30, Airbus has a gross total of 51 commercial aircraft on its books for the year, valued at approximately $8 billion. Subtracting 24 cancellations and four conversions so far this year, Airbus’ net total of new orders for 2017 to-date comes to 23 new aircraft. Airbus has delivered 182 aircraft during the first four months of 2017.

An April 28 order from an undisclosed customer for 10 A350-900s proved to be Airbus’ most significant order for the month, valued at $3.1 billion. Airbus did not identify the customer as China Southern Airlines in its monthly tally released May 5, although on April 26, the Shanghai Stock Exchange indicated the airline had placed an order for 20 of the type, an order Airbus reportedly confirmed.

Hong Kong-based China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) ordered five aircraft during the month (three A320ceos and two A320neos), valued at $513.8 million. Airbus’ other April orders included four A319ceos from an unidentified customer (valued at $362 million); three A320ceos from Malaysia-based AirAsia (valued at $297 million); one A330-200 from Iberia (valued at $233.8 million); and two A321neos from Egyptian carrier Nile Air, a conversion from two A321ceos.

Airbus’ major April deliveries included three aircraft each to lessor Aerospace Trading Holding Ltd. (all A320ceos bound for Aeroflot); American Airlines (all A321ceos); China Eastern Airlines (two A321ceos and one A320ceo); and UK-based LCC easyJet (all A320ceos).

Four A350-900 XWBs were delivered during the month, with one each of the model going to Ethiopian Airlines, Finnair, Thai Airways International and South Korea’s Asiana Airlines.

*Note: ATW does not count military, government or private customer orders or deliveries in its commercial aircraft tallies. All quoted order values are based on current list prices.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com