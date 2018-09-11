The first Airbus A220-300s (formerly known as Bombardier C300s) were delivered in August.
Airbus delivered 53 commercial aircraft to 24 airlines and seven lessors during the month, about 1.7 aircraft per day, a slowdown of the Toulouse-based manufacturer’s high pace of 2.7 per day set in in June and July. Firm orders from two customers were booked in August for a total of five A320 family aircraft, though none could be identified as coming from the manufacturer’s 475 new aircraft orders and commitments announced at the Farnborough Air Show in July. Lufthansa ordered ...
