Air Seychelles has ordered two CFM International LEAP-1A-powered Airbus A320neos, which will be used as part of a wider fleet renewal.

Announcing the order May 29, Air Seychelles said the aircraft will be delivered in the second half of 2019 and used to increase capacity to Johannesburg and Mumbai.

“We need to ensure that the business is aligned with the demands of the markets in which we operate today. Hence, as part of the strategic plan, this new order will not only enable the airline to gradually replace its existing jet fleet with modern new aircraft, but it will also enable Air Seychelles to further strengthen its business by operating in a more efficient manner,” Air Seychelles CEO Remco Althuis said.

The aircraft will be equipped with a new inflight product, which Air Seychelles said will reflect the latest trends in air travel industry.

Seychelles civil aviation minister Didier Dogley said the decision to invest in the new aircraft was linked to the “extremely competitive” market, as well as national environmental goals.

Air Seychelles, which is 40%-owned by Etihad Airways, operates international flights to Abu Dhabi, Johannesburg, Mauritius and Mumbai, as well as more than 350 domestic scheduled flights a week.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com