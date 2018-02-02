Air Senegal has firmed an order for two Airbus A330neos, following an MOU signed in November 2017 at the Dubai Air Show. The order makes the national carrier of Senegal the first airline in Africa to select the new re-engined A330 version, which is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines.

The order was signed in Dakar by Air Senegal CEO Philippe Bohn and Airbus head of commercial aircraft-Africa & Middle East Fouad Attar, in the presence of the French Republic president Emmanuel Macron on a state visit to Senegal and Republic of Senegal president Macky Sall.

Air Senegal plans to launch operations this year.

Bohn said the two aircraft will contribute to developing the new carrier’s medium- and long-haul network. “It is important for us to begin our commercial activities with aircraft that are both reliable and economical, while offering our passengers unrivaled comfort. This order demonstrates our ambitions for this new airline,” he said.

Airbus launched the A330neo program in July 2014, the latest generation in its widebody family.

