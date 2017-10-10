El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 787-9
Air Lease Corp. (ALC) sold seven aircraft and delivered three newly built aircraft during the 2017 third quarter, the Los Angeles-based lessor said Oct. 9. As of Sept. 30, the company’s fleet comprised 236 owned and 51 managed aircraft. Swedish charter airline Novair took delivery of a new Airbus A321neo on Aug. 10, the second A321neo on lease from ALC to be delivered this year. On Aug. 23, El Al Israel Airlines took delivery of the carrier’s first Boeing 787-9, the first of two ...
