[THIS VERSION CORRECTS THE AIRCRAFT TYPE] Air India has received its final Boeing 787-8 aircraft, completing an order placed more than a decade ago. Air India in 2006 placed orders with Boeing for 68 aircraft—27 787-8s, 15 777-300ERs, eight 777-200LRs and 18 737-800s. The airline has taken delivery of most of the aircraft, except three 777s that are expected to be delivered early next year. Most of these aircraft are on sale-and-leaseback arrangement, under which the seller leases ...