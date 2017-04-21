Air France has taken delivery of its second Boeing 787-9, which is scheduled to enter revenue service May 1 to Montreal.

The aircraft was handed over to the French national carrier at Boeing’s Charleston, South Carolina plant and ferried to its hub at Paris Charles de Gaulle April 20.

The airline’s first 787-9 was delivered in December 2016; three more are scheduled to join the fleet by the end of 2017.

Air France’s initial 787-9 is used on routes to London Heathrow and Cairo; its next destination is scheduled to be the busy domestic route of Lyon at the end of May.

As the 787 fleet grows, so will Air France’s route network, with the winter 2017 timetable including services to several West African cities, as well as its second North American destination of Boston.

Early 2018 will see the type launching services to São Paulo, Brazil.

Air France operates the 787-9 in a three-class configuration—30 business-class, 21 premium-economy and 225 economy seats.

The new aircraft features onboard Wi-Fi, although this will be a chargeable extra, with prices varying from €5 and €30 ($5.35 to $32.10), depending on the level of service required by passengers.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com