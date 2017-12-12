French leisure airline Aigle Azur has placed an order for two Airbus A330-200s, which it will use to launch long-haul flights.

On Dec. 12, Aigle Azur said it had ordered a pair of Pratt & Whitney PW4000-powered A330s. The aircraft will be equipped with a three-class layout—including lie-flat business seats, economy plus and economy—along with the latest generation of on-demand IFE.

“The two A330s will join the Aigle Azur fleet during the first semester of 2018,” Aigle Azur said.

Aigle Azur has been through several changes over recent months, with Brazilian-American entrepreneur David Neeleman acquiring a 32% stake and L’Avion founder Frantz Yvelin being named as president and CEO.

HNA Group currently owns 48% of Aigle Azur, with the remaining 20% held by Lu Azur, managed by French independent investor Gérard Houa.

Yvelin said the team has been working on an ambitious strategic plan since he was appointed in summer 2017. He said the aircraft order forms a concrete step in Aigle Azur’s development, adding the A330s would open new horizons for the company. No destinations were specified.

Privately owned Aigle Azur has been running since 1946 and serves destinations in Algeria, Germany, Lebanon, Mali, Portugal and Senegal from six points in France.

The airline handles around 2 million passengers annually and operates a single A319 and nine A320s.

