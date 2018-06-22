Greek carrier Aegean Airlines has finalized an order for 30 A320neo family aircraft, comprising 10 A321neos and 20 A320neos. The purchase agreement follows an MOU signed in March.

Aegean, Greece’s largest airline, currently operates an all-Airbus fleet of 49 aircraft (37 A320s, 11 A321s and one A319).

Aegean has previously said the $5 billion list price of the order is the largest private investment in Greece. The Aegean group consists of Aegean Airlines and subsidiary Olympic Air, which mainly operates flights between the mainland and the numerous Greek islands.

Airbus CEO Tom Enders noted the Greek airline’s resilience in the face of extremely challenging circumstances: “It has weathered the country’s financial crisis and come out of it much stronger than before. Moreover, Aegean’s customer focus and attention to service excellence have made the company one of the most awarded airlines in terms of customer satisfaction.”

