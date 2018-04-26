Cabin equipment manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace is slowly pulling out of the production problems that have marred its relationships with aircraft manufacturers, according to the company’s first-half financial results (fiscal year 2017-18).

The company, under Safran Group’s control since February, said the sales of its aircraft interiors business declined 13.9% to €1.1 billion ($1.4 billion) in the first half on an organic basis (thus not factoring in changes in currency exchange rates). Zodiac Seats’ revenues, in particular, fell 22% to €449.4 million on an organic basis. Those sales were affected, “as expected, principally by the commercial impact of previous design and execution issues.”

The overall current operating income of €35.3 million (reversing a €11.5 million operating loss in the first half of FY 2016/2017) was “still impacted” by aircraft interiors.

Nevertheless, Zodiac Aircraft Interiors’ activity enjoyed “operational improvements.” The Seats branch “contributed positively” to a reduction in the operating loss. Zodiac emphasizes “a better performance ,particularly at Seats UK and Seat Shells.”

Meanwhile, the profitability of the Cabin branch reflects “cost reduction initiatives” on the Airbus A350, A320 Spaceflex and Bombardier CSeries programs. They were partially offset, however, “by the impact of lower volumes and, to a lesser extent, persistent delays of VIP projects and business jet programs.”

Thierry Dubois, thierry.dubois@aviationweek.com

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com