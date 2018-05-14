WestJet’s premium-economy trial has paid off, convincing the Calgary-based LCC to launch a fleet-wide retrofit that will see new, larger two-by-two seats replacing the current three-by-three test configuration that uses a blocked middle seat. The Canadian carrier plans to start the modification work on its Boeing 737 fleet late this year and expects it to take about 18 months. WestJet introduced its premium-economy, or Plus, product using the blocked middle seat to see if ...