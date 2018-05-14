WestJet Boeing 737-800
WestJet’s premium-economy trial has paid off, convincing the Calgary-based LCC to launch a fleet-wide retrofit that will see new, larger two-by-two seats replacing the current three-by-three test configuration that uses a blocked middle seat. The Canadian carrier plans to start the modification work on its Boeing 737 fleet late this year and expects it to take about 18 months. WestJet introduced its premium-economy, or Plus, product using the blocked middle seat to see if ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"WestJet details 737 premium-economy retrofits" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.