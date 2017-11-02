Singapore Airlines has unveiled new Airbus A380 economy-class seats, which will be introduced by the end of the year. The seats, Recaro Aircraft Seating’s CL3710, will also be used on the carrier’s A350 and Boeing 787-10 aircraft in 2018.

The more than 18,000 lightweight seats have been customized and adapted to Singapore Airlines’ cabin design.

According to Recaro, the “highly customized seat back and special padding will ensure exceptional passenger comfort. The unique seat features noteworthy equipment such as an amenity holder for a mobile phone or eyeglasses below the inflight entertainment monitor and a vanity mirror integrated into the back of the tray table. In addition to the main literature pocket, there are also separate pockets for personal items.”

