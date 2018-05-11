Singapore Airlines (SIA) will switch out its Airbus A380 on the Zurich-Singapore route with an A380 version fitted with the latest onboard cabin productions and innovations, starting this summer.

The new SIA A380 offers more personal space in all classes, accommodating 471 passengers. The cabin features six private suites and 78 business-class seats on the upper deck, and 44 premium-economy and 343 economy-class seats on the main deck. The aircraft also features the latest IFE systems and full connectivity from every seat.

SIA’s new A380s currently operate on routes from Singapore to Australia and London Heathrow routes.

“Besides London, Zurich is the destination with the highest share on premium guests in Europe for us. Also on the new A380 we have a larger premium-economy class available,” SIA general manager for Germany, Austria and Switzerland Sy Yen Chen told ATW recently.

Singapore Airlines received the first of five Airbus A380 aircraft, featuring new on-board products in December 2017. The five new aircraft replaces five A380s in the current fleet; the carrier has operated A380s to Zurich since 2011 and has 19 of the type in its fleet.

SIA also plans to retrofit 14 in-service A380s with the new cabin products. The retrofit work is expected to begin late this year and be completed by 2020.

The carrier operates more than 130 weekly flights to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and Canberra from its Singapore hub.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at