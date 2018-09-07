Singapore Airlines (SIA) will introduce a high-density Airbus A350-900 for its medium-haul operations. The airline has announced that Australia’s Adelaide as the launch destination for the new medium-haul aircraft, beginning Dec. 17.

Currently, SIA’s A350-900 are configured for three classes—42 in business, 24 in premium economy and 187 in economy. The medium-haul A350 will omit premium economy and will seat 303 in two classes: 40 in business and 263 in economy. The A350 will feature the new Stelia Aerospace business class seats, introduced in March on the Boeing 787-10 for regional markets as well.

The aircraft will also provide passengers with Wi-Fi connectivity powered by Inmarsat’s GX Aviation through SITA OnAir, a product not available on the A330s that is now covering the regional routes.

The Star Alliance member also selected Thales’ FlytCare support service for its AVANT IFE system, as other A350 in the fleet uses the Panasonic ex3 IFE.

It was announced in March that the A350-900 would gradually replace the A330-300 and older Boeing 777, with some of the 777-200s were delivered between 2001 and 2004. SIA also added that the medium-haul A350 would be deployed to Brisbane, subjected to regulatory approval.

SIA currently has 21 A350-900 in service will be receiving the first of seven A350-900 ultra long-range (ULR) in October. Following, the airline has 39 more A350 on order, although SIA did not reveal how many will be kitted in the medium-haul configuration.

