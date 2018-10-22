French aerospace firm Safran and seating and cabin interior manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace last week signed an agreement to merge Zodiac Aerospace into Safran, eight months after the success of the initial tender offer and as the integration process is already under way. The planned merger will be submitted to the approval of Safran’s extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, to be held Nov. 27. If approved, the plan will allow Safran to “continue to streamline the structure of ...
