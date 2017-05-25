French aerospace firm Safran has cut its offer for seating and cabin interior manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace to €25 ($28) per share, down from an earlier price of €29.47.

“Safran and Zodiac Aerospace announced … that they have withdrawn the previously agreed transaction structure announced on Jan. 19, 2017 and have entered into a business combination agreement,” the companies said, announcing the new terms May 24.

Under the revised agreement and financial terms, Safran plans to make a tender for 100% of Zodiac Aerospace’s shares at the new price of €25 per share. The reduced bid followed a decline in Zodiac’s first-half results and a longer-than-expected recovery estimate, although this will be accelerated if the acquisition goes ahead.

“We are absolutely convinced by the strategic rationale of this project and are fully confident in Safran’s management team’s ability to implement it. We strongly recommend our shareholders to vote in favor of related resolutions at our next annual general meeting (AGM),” Safran chairman Ross McInnes said.

The companies confirmed they expect annual pre-tax cost synergies of €200 million from the tie-up, stemming from savings in procurement, selling, general and administrative expenses.

Around 90% of the savings will be achieved within three years of completion, with the remainder coming from “the reorganization of Zodiac Aerospace’s international footprint” within five years. One-off synergies have been revised to €215 million over five years. This should deliver a high single-digit earnings per share increase in the first year and high double-digit gains in the second.

“Due to a longer than previously anticipated recovery of Zodiac Aerospace, Safran expects to reach its return on capital employed goal in three to four years, by 2020 or 2021,” the companies said.

Safran will maintain 17 directors on its board, with two Zodiac Aerospace board members joining in 2018.

The revised agreement has unanimous support from both company boards, but it still needs to be put to Safran’s shareholders on June 15 and both labor groups. The tender is expected to be completed by early January 2018.

“I’m convinced that it’s time to move decisively onward with the strategic acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace. This is a great opportunity. I have recently personally visited several sites in Europe and in the US to check that Safran’s expertise can address Zodiac Aerospace’s issues. The businesses possess strong fundamentals and the conclusions of our diligences are embedded in the revised terms of the transaction,” Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin said.

If the acquisition goes ahead, it would rank the companies as the third largest aerospace firm globally.

