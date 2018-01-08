Zodiac integration project director Hélène Moreau-Leroy
In a further step toward making the takeover of Zodiac Aerospace a reality, Safran Group has appointed Hélène Moreau-Leroy director of the Zodiac integration project, the Paris-based company announced Jan. 8. She is tasked with preparing the integration of Zodiac and reports to Jean-Jacques Orsini, Safran EVP-performance and competitiveness. Moreau-Leroy was previously CEO of Safran Transmission Systems. The move indicates Safran’s confidence in the implementation of ...
