The French financial markets authority has published the final results of Safran Group’s initial tender offer on Zodiac Aerospace shares. Upon completion of the initial offer period, which lasted from Dec. 27, 2017, to Jan. 31, 2018, Safran has acquired 80% of aircraft seating and cabin interior specialist Zodiac’s share capital and 72% of its voting rights. The latter amount exceeds the acceptance and withdrawal thresholds. The offer therefore has “a positive ...