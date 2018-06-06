Ilyushin has selected Russian interiors specialist Rusaviainter to design the cabin for the Il-114-300 turboprop, featuring a 2x2 configuration for 68 passengers.

The Il-114-300 turboprop is a modification of the Il-114-100, which was assembled in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, but the production line was closed in 2012.

In 2015, the Russian government announced plans to relaunch manufacturing the aircraft and developing the new modification.

In 2017, Russia’s United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) signed a letter of intent with State Transport Leasing Co. for 50 Il-114-300s.

Voronezh-based Rusaviainter was launched in 2003; the company provided cabin interiors for renovated Soviet-built aircraft, as well as interiors for the Antonov An-148.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com