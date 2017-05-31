Russia’s Aluminum Association and the aerospace branch of aluminum producer RUSAL will jointly promote seats manufactured by Vemina Aviaprestige, the association said in a May 31 statement.

The companies have asked the Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, to appeal to the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and FAA for certificate approval of the Russian-manufactured seats, which will allow them to be installed in Western-built aircraft.

“I regret to say that the new Russian aircraft—like the MC-21 and SSJ100—are equipped with Western-built seats,” Aluminum Association chair Valentin Trishchenko said. “It is important for our aircraft industry to get our own seat manufacturing going or to localize the manufacturing of Western-developed seats as much as possible.”

The Russian market is forecast to need more than 200,000 seats through 2035.

In addition, the companies requested Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade to change the aircraft parts tender rules to prioritize the use of Russian manufacturers.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com