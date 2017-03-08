Qatar Airways presented a new business-class seat, “Q Suite,” at ITB Berlin on March 8.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said next year “all the current fleet will be reconfigured with the new product.” He declined to say how much the Doha-based carrier invested in the new seats.

To achieve the aggressive roll-out plan, Al Baker said Qatar will have three aircraft permanently on the ground for reconfiguration “in Doha and at some maintenance facilities in Europe.” He said the new product will have a “huge impact on our operation.”

The first aircraft reconfigured with the new business-class seats will be a Boeing 777-300ER, which operates on the Doha-London Heathrow route, “followed by Paris and New York,” Al Baker said. He added that the Airbus A350-1000s, for which Qatar is the launch customer, will be equipped with the new product at the Airbus factory. The carrier is expected to take delivery of the type this year.

“We are also developing new business-class seats for the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A380, which will offer 100% privacy,” he said.

Al Baker also said Qatar will not have a premium-economy class in the future. “But we are developing a new economy-class seat for the Boeing 777 and maybe for the A350-1000,” he said.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at