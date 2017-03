Stairs in the rear of the aircraft that connects economy-class sections between main and upper deck.

GM flight crew training and Airbus A380 senior captain Song Ho-Hyun told ATW in the company's newest A350 XWB simulator that Airbus has a program that enables A380 pilots to train on the A350 within three days. Asiana has 150 A380 pilots.

A flight attendant at Asiana's training center told ATW that up to 24 flight attendants are on duty on board an A380 flight.

The flight from Frankfurt to Seoul Incheon took 10 hours and 17 minutes. Pictured, another A380 leaves Seoul.

In front of the upper deck are the main stairs down to first- and economy-class sections. Asiana's A380 also has an economy class at the rear of the upper deck.

A lot of space is available for laptops or other items for passengers who need to work aboard the aircraft. Also shown are instruments to change seat positions.

Asiana has six A380s in operation. Here a look to the massive wing, shortly after it became airborne in Frankfurt.

Asiana's business class, Business Smartium. The aircraft also has 12 seats in first class and 311 seats in economy.

Asiana's A380 has 66 business-class seats on the upper deck. This picture shows seat 15A. It can be changed into a full-flat bed. A lot of private space is available.

In Frankfurt, an Asiana A380 awaits passengers who board the aircraft via three air bridges.

South Korea's Asiana Airlines, which operates a fleet of six Airbus A380-800s, began service from Seoul Incheon to Frankfurt, Germany on March 5. ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann flew on the 10-hour, 17-minute flight, giving an exclusive look at the aircraft interior. Asiana also flies the double-decker aircraft to Los Angeles, New York JFK and Hong Kong.