Larger aircraft, higher-density seating and fuller flights all add up to one thing: longer boarding times as passengers snarl the aisles while they find their seats and look for somewhere to put their carry-on bags. Twin-aisle aircraft would offer airlines and passengers faster boarding for quicker turnaround, but none are available that are designed for a short/medium-haul market that today is served by narrowbodies. Boeing is studying a new midsize aircraft (NMA) that would be a ...