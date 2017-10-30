Mint-configured Airbus A321 aircraft will make up the majority of JetBlue Airways’ transcontinental capacity for the first time in November, a sign of the premium offering’s ongoing success. New York-based JetBlue introduced lie-flat Mint business-class seats on the New York JFK-Los Angeles route in 2014 on an A321 configured with 16 Mint seats. It is rapidly adding the product to more routes, with JFK-San Diego the most recent addition. Transcontinental Mint flights, originally ...