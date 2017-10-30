JetBlue Airbus A321
Mint-configured Airbus A321 aircraft will make up the majority of JetBlue Airways’ transcontinental capacity for the first time in November, a sign of the premium offering’s ongoing success. New York-based JetBlue introduced lie-flat Mint business-class seats on the New York JFK-Los Angeles route in 2014 on an A321 configured with 16 Mint seats. It is rapidly adding the product to more routes, with JFK-San Diego the most recent addition. Transcontinental Mint flights, originally ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Mint flights soon to be majority of JetBlue transcon capacity" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.