Lufthansa has given initial information about its new business class that will roll out from 2020, beginning with its new Boeing 777Xs.

Lufthansa ordered 34 777-9Xs in September, 2013, with deliveries anticipated between 2020 and 2025.

The Star Alliance carrier said the new seat will offer a lie-flat bed that extends up to 86.6 inches (220cm) and a design that allows passengers to sleep on their sides. It also offers greater personal privacy, more storage compartments and workspace, and a configuration that will give all business-class passengers direct access to the aisle.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at  

 