Lufthansa mockup of new business cabin, to be rolled out from 2020.

Lufthansa has given initial information about its new business class that will roll out from 2020, beginning with its new Boeing 777Xs.

Lufthansa ordered 34 777-9Xs in September, 2013, with deliveries anticipated between 2020 and 2025.

The Star Alliance carrier said the new seat will offer a lie-flat bed that extends up to 86.6 inches (220cm) and a design that allows passengers to sleep on their sides. It also offers greater personal privacy, more storage compartments and workspace, and a configuration that will give all business-class passengers direct access to the aisle.

