As Airbus and Zodiac Aerospace are refining the design of the lower-deck cabin module they are to offer on the A330, potential customers still must find a way to use the extra space and, eventually, a business case. Depending on the service provided, flight attendants may have to work more during the cruise phase. Such a change may trigger negotiations between airline managers and unions. And the company selling the space—a sleeping berth or a conference room—may not be the ...