JetBlue director-product development Mariya Stoyanova and Airbus VP-cabin marketing Ingo Wuggetzer unveil the agreement at APEX Expo for JetBlue to be the global launch airline of the new A320 Airspace cabin—coming to its A320 family fleet from 2020.
Airbus revealed JetBlue Airways as the launch customer for its new Airspace A320-family cabin Sept. 26 at the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) expo in Long Beach, California, and unveiled a mock-up of the interior. New York-based LCC JetBlue is planning to use the cabin on its Airbus neos. Features of the new cabin include larger bins offering 40% more bag volume, updates to the aircraft lavatory such as antibacterial surfaces, and a new LED lighting feature that ...
