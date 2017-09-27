Airbus revealed JetBlue Airways as the launch customer for its new Airspace A320-family cabin Sept. 26 at the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) expo in Long Beach, California, and unveiled a mock-up of the interior. New York-based LCC JetBlue is planning to use the cabin on its Airbus neos. Features of the new cabin include larger bins offering 40% more bag volume, updates to the aircraft lavatory such as antibacterial surfaces, and a new LED lighting feature that ...