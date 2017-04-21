Spanish flag carrier Iberia has unveiled its first Airbus A340-600 fitted with new premium-economy seats and revealed first routes.

Iberia Maintenance will install the new seats on Iberia aircraft at its Madrid Barajas International hangars, while the airline’s ordered Airbus A350s will come factory-equipped with the new seating section. This summer, the airline will have five A340-600s equipped with the new cabin.

The premium-economy class will be available from May on flights to Chicago, New York and Bogota. In June, it will be available on flights to Mexico; in July on flights between Madrid and Miami; and in August on flights to Boston. By the summer season of 2018, premium-economy seating will be available on all Iberia’s long-haul routes operating A340-600s, A330-300s and A350s.

The premium economy product includes 20% more separation (37 in.) between seat rows, 19-in. wide seats, 40% more recline, adjustable head/foot rests, HD 12-in. touchscreens, noise-canceling headphones, and connection ports for personal electronic devices.

Premium-economy class also includes upgraded catering, increased luggage allowance, priority boarding and disembarkation.

