Gallery: Onboard Singapore Airlines' new A380

Huge TV screens in every suite. Between the two screens, the suite can be separated with a special divider.

The new A380 cabin offers six first-class suites. Two suites on the left and two on the right side in the cabin can be rearranged into big single-bed area.

Another gallery is located between business and first class.

Two business class seats that can be changed into a double bed.

The 1-2-1 layout offers direct access to the aisle for everyone. Here is a window-seat.

In the rear of the aircraft, stairs connect the main deck with the upper deck.

Economy class seats in the exit row is available for an extra surcharge.

A very special feature on board the A380 is the re-arrangement of the premium economy-class sector, now located in front of the main deck.

Singapore Airlines has invested $850 million for its recently launched on-board cabin products and innovations for 19 Airbus A380s. Five of them will be delivered brand-new with the features. Retrofit work on the remaining 14 A380s is expected to begin in late 2018 and scheduled to be completed by 2020.

ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann was on-site in Toulouse for the first A380 delivery to Singapore Airlines with the new cabin features, bringing exclusive photos.