Gallery: Onboard Singapore Airlines' new A380

Dec 13, 2017
Singapore Airlines has invested $850 million for its recently launched on-board cabin products and innovations for 19 Airbus A380s. Five of them will be delivered brand-new with the features. Retrofit work on the remaining 14 A380s is expected to begin in late 2018 and scheduled to be completed by 2020.

ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann was on-site in Toulouse for the first A380 delivery to Singapore Airlines with the new cabin features, bringing exclusive photos.

