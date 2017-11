First-class mini bar and TV screen. Emirates offers 14 first-class seats on board the A380, except on aircraft with the dual-class configuration.

Business class is on the A380 upper deck. Depending on the configuration of the aircraft, Emirates offers 58 to 76 business-class seats.

A business-class bar is in the rear of the upper deck. The carrier has upgraded the A380 lounges with a new seating area.

Emirates Airline took delivery of its 100th Airbus A380 on Nov. 3 at the manufacturer plant in Hamburg. ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann gives an exclusive look at the new cabin interior features. The Dubai-based carrier has 42 additional A380s on order and is the largest operator of the type.