All Nippon Airways’ first of three Airbus A380s has completed airframe assembly and been moved to an outdoor station where structural completion, engine installation and cockpit furnishing will be conducted.

System testing for electric power, hydraulic power, and air conditioning, will be also conducted, Airbus said May 25, releasing a picture of the aircraft.

ANA Holdings placed a firm order for three A380s in 2016, becoming the first A380 customer in Japan. First delivery is scheduled early in 2019, and the aircraft initially will be operated on the Tokyo-Honolulu route.

ANA’s A380s will be configured with eight first class, 56 business class, 73 premium economy, and 383 economy class seats. Sixty of the economy seats will be “couch” capable.

Karen Walker/ATW karen.walker@informa.com