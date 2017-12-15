Lufthansa LCC subsidiary Eurowings will introduce lie-flat seats in a new business class, BIZclass, on selected long-haul routes in 2018.

Eurowings will present the new product at ITB Berlin in early March 2018, which should be in service from April 2018 on an Airbus A340-300 transferred from Lufthansa to Eurowings and operated by Brussels Airlines.

BIZclass seating will offer more leg room, improved on board service and a 2 meter-long full-flat bed.

Eurowings MD and CCO Oliver Wagner said: “We see routes with higher business demand, for example, to the US from Dusseldorf to New York, Miami or Fort Myers [Florida], a strong request for an additional product. We are starting a very competitive BIZclass race.”

