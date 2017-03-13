Emirates president Tim Clark
Emirates Airline, which is considering introducing a premium-economy class, wants to be “absolutely sure it is the way to go,” Emirates president Tim Clark told ATW in Berlin. The Dubai-based carrier has been evaluating a premium-economy product and ancillaries since last September as a way to address declining yields. Clark told ATW, “You have to make sure you do not cannibalize the majority [of your business].” He added that if Emirates decided today to go ahead ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Emirates still mulling premium-economy class" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.