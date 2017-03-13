Emirates Airline, which is considering introducing a premium-economy class, wants to be “absolutely sure it is the way to go,” Emirates president Tim Clark told ATW in Berlin. The Dubai-based carrier has been evaluating a premium-economy product and ancillaries since last September as a way to address declining yields. Clark told ATW, “You have to make sure you do not cannibalize the majority [of your business].” He added that if Emirates decided today to go ahead ...