Emirates Airline will initially fly its new first-class cabin product on services to its Belgian and Swiss destinations.

The Dubai-based carrier’s initial two Boeing 777-300ERs to be fitted with the new cabin—details of which will be unveiled on the first day of next week’s Dubai Air Show—will operate from Dubai to Brussels and Geneva from Dec. 1.

The new first-class cabin will feature six private suites in a 1-1-1 layout, compared to the current configuration of eight suites in a 1-2-1 layout on its 777s.

In addition to the new first-class cabin, Emirates’ new Boeing 777-300ERs will have what the carrier describes as “refreshed features” in business and economy classes.

Emirates has 165 Boeing 777s on strength.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com