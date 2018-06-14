Emirates Airbus A380
Dubai-based Emirates Airline CEO Tim Clark has revealed details of a new premium-economy class, which will be introduced on its Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 fleets from 2020. “We’re going to recognize that premium-economy is something that is here to stay,” Clark said. “New aircraft delivered directly from the manufacturer will have premium-economy from the beginning. We have a fleet of 254 aircraft; not all of them will be retrofitted, because some of them will be ...
