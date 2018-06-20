CRJ Atmosphère cabin
Delta Air Lines has ordered 20 Bombardier CRJ900 regional jets, becoming the launch customer for the Canadian manufacturer’s new Atmosphère cabin for the CRJ. The June 20 deal is valued at $961 million at list prices. The aircraft, which will be delivered late this year through 2020, will replace older regional jets operated by Delta Connection operators. The Atmosphère product includes wheel-first roller-bag overhead bin capacity, a larger lavatory and improved ...
