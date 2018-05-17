Recaro Aircraft Seating produced 120,000 seats in 2017, up 15% vs 2016.

SITA was selected by Saudi Arabian Airlines to provide ATI Cloud solution, which will allow Saudia to manage and distribute its business applications, information and business services on-demand, anywhere in the world. The agreement also includes infrastructure, IT support and round-the-clock service through a dedicated service center.

Inmarsat’s new GX Aviation inflight broadband service is being rolled out on Qatar Airways’ Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

Thales was selected by Spirit Airlines to provide its FlytLIVE inflight connectivity solution.