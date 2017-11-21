Panasonic Avionics introduced a major advance in inflight connectivity with the entry into service of its first High Throughput Satellite (HTS) capacity over the Pacific Ocean. The EUTELSAT 172B satellite, which launched in June, is operated by Eutelsat Communications.

Panasonic Avionics and Singapore Airlines launched new IFE personalized offering, myKrisWorld. Panasonic was also selected by Saudia to supply X Series IFE for 35 aircraft.

Airbus was selected by Singapore Airlines to retrofit 14 Airbus A380s with new interiors between late 2018 and 2020; work will be performed at SIA Engineering Co. Singapore.

LATAM Airlines Brazil will install Gogo’s 2Ku inflight internet product on 100 Airbus A320-family aircraft. Gogo expects equipment installations to begin in the first half of 2018, and to be fully rolled out about a year later. These aircraft will fly within Brazil and elsewhere in Latin America, the company said.

Recaro Aircraft Seating has a GOL order to supply BL3530 economy class seats for 86 Boeing 737s.

Oman Air signed an agreement with Thales to equip its Boeing 737 MAX fleet for developing its IFE systems. The newly configured MAX will enter into service in January 2018.

Emirates and Thales signed an agreement to equip their newest Boeing 777X fleet with the latest generation broadband inflight connectivity using Inmarsat GX Global Network.

Aerolíneas Argentinas will use SITAONAIR’s CrewTab.

Alitalia is the first airline in Europe to obtain the readiness certificate for compliance with IATA Resolution 753 for the airline’s baggage handling operations at Rome Fiumicino hub. The Resolution aims at improving the traceability of checked baggage, ensuring a better service to passengers and further reducing baggage mishandling. The airline has obtained the certificate well in advance considering that Resolution 753 becomes effective within June 2018.