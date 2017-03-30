TAP Portugal, which is investing more than $73 million in Airbus A330 fleet upgrades, will retrofit seven aircraft by the end of the year. Upgrades offer full-flat seats in business class and more comfort in economy class. TAP’s first A330 to be retrofitted has been placed in service between the US and Lisbon.

Automotive interior expert Adient announced it is collaborating with Boeing to explore innovative comfort, efficiency and functional improvements to commercial aircraft seats and interiors.

Brazil’s GOL will use new cabin and seats technologies to configure its fleet of new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and reconfigure its fleet of 737-800s. The new configuration, which is scheduled to be completed by July 2018, will maintain GOL+Conforto spaces throughout the fleet, which have 34-in. pitch and 50% greater seatback recline, as well as GOL premium class on all international flights.