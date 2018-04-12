United Airlines has expanded its personal device entertainment option to all aircraft with DIRECTV live streaming for purchase to provide at least one free entertainment option on all Wi-Fi equipped aircraft (which is any aircraft with more than 70 seats). Between February and April, the airline installed personal device entertainment onto more than 200 aircraft that previously only offered DIRECTV. Customers can now use a personal laptop, Apple iOS device or Android device to access a library of complimentary movies and TV shows, in addition to having the opportunity to purchase DIRECTV to view live programming.

STG Aerospace was selected by Alaska Airlines to supply the photoluminescent emergency floor path marking system across its Airbus and Boeing fleets, as the airline begins to streamline the cabins of its Virgin America fleet. Alaska Airlines will install STG Aerospace’s next-generation saf-Tglo SSUL photoluminescent emergency escape path marking system on 116 aircraft across its retrofitted and new Boeing 737-700, MAX 9 and Airbus A320 family fleets.

ST Aerospace injected S$3.89 million ($2.97 million) into ST Aerospace Aircraft Seats for working capital.

GOL has installed Wi-Fi on 82 of its 120 aircraft and should have its entire fleet of Boeing 737-800s finished by March.

Aeromexico will install Gogo 2Ku inflight internet product on an additional 9 Boeing 737-800NG's, bringing the total to 29 aircraft. The installations will begin this year.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) named Global Eagle as content service provider for movies, television and select audio features for the airline in multiple languages that will be seen on ANA’s fleet of more than 250 aircraft.

Icelandair appointed STG Aerospace to design, develop and patent a saf-Tsign product, introduced to upgrade dated passenger service units (PSU), complete with a switchable Wi-Fi sign. Through a powerful combination of photoluminescent and LED technology, the new PSU lens removes the need to backlight the No Smoking icon by moving it to a central position and illuminating the command with blue glowing photoluminescence, ensuring the sign is always visible even in low light and dark conditions. Creating a switchable display on the left, now converted to LED, the No Smoking icon has been changed to a Wi-Fi icon, allowing airlines to manage the availability of the service and advertising to passengers that Wi-Fi is available on-board.

Diehl Aviation and MRO supplier Lufthansa Technik have agreed to work together on the product development, manufacture, and installation of cabin elements. This will see the expansion of the previously existing relationship for some cabin monuments to include the whole product range.