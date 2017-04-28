Italy’s Aviointeriors will collaborate with digEcor will collaborate with to develop a range of TSO’d IFE seats that integrates Avio’s seats including economy, business and first class with digEcor’s Integrated Flight Experience modular product portfolio. This consists of various sized HD screens, noise canceling technology, a custom designed personal controller and passenger service solutions (crew call bell, reading light and audio controls) and USB and 110V PC in-seat passenger power.

Stelia Aerospace was selected by Airbus to supply its Celeste business-class seat as option for A320 family aircraft; new seat has been selected by four unidentified airlines.

Aviation Technical Services developed 150-passenger Airbus A319 cabin layout for Spanish low-cost carrierVolotea.

STG Aerospace has secured FAA approval for the installation of its LED liTeMood system on the Boeing 757 series of aircraft. This announcement follows the earlier FAA approval given for the 737NG series in 2015 and complements existing EASA approvals.