The 2017 Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) brought together airlines and supply chains to reveal the latest innovations, technologies and products for cabin interiors, inflight entertainment and passenger comfort. Dominating this year’s event were connectivity—with mobile satellite communications company Inmarsat, inflight connectivity provider Gogo and Honeywell Aerospace leading the way—and space-saving seats, such as Zodiac Aerospace’s Optima. Many thought ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Cabin, entertainment, passenger comfort gains highlight Interiors Expo" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.