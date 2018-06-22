Bombardier will unveil the first production-line installation of its new Atmosphère cabin, on a CRJ900 bound for Delta Air Lines, at July’s Farnborough Air Show, using the event as the centerpiece of its post-CSeries focus on the 60-100-seat regional aircraft market.

Introduced last fall, the cabin is regarded as a major program upgrade by company executives, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft (BCA) president Fred Cromer said during a roundtable in Mirabel June 21.

“When people getting on the airplane for the first time—especially those that have been customers for years and years—tell me it’s game-changing, I know we’re on to something,” Cromer said. “That feedback is turning into real orders. It’s a reaffirmation of all the work we’ve put in.”

Bombardier has picked up two CRJ orders in the past two months—a 15-aircraft buy from Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines (made concurrently with a 15-aircraft Embraer E175 order) in May and Delta’s 20-aircraft order announced June 20.

The deals came weeks after each long-time CRJ operator saw a functional mock-up of the new cabin in a production-version CRJ900 flown to its base. At least three other operators have requested and received demonstrations—all in North America, Bombardier said. While the company did not promise additional announcements at Farnborough, it strongly suggested news is in the pipeline.

Atmosphère incorporates myriad changes requested by customers, most of them focused on more productive use of the aircraft’s cabin volume. Among the features: larger bins arranged on the aircraft’s right side only, eliminating the smaller bins along the left side above the single row of seats in the model’s 1-2 seating configuration. Larger lavatories are also part of the package.

Atmosphère is now the standard CRJ cabin, BCA VP & marketing chief Patrick Baudis confirmed. While the delivery skyline includes a handful of current-generation cabins, all new orders will have the Atmosphère configuration.

Delta’s first delivery is expected by year-end, while American opted to take later delivery slots to align with expiring contracts it has with regional partners.

Some current-generation cabins will be delivered after the first Atmosphère aircraft is handed over, but an all-Atmosphère production line is expected to become reality sometime in 2019.

The new cabin is the largest of a series of improvements that Bombardier has made to its CRJ line in recent years, executives note. Fuel burn has improved 6.5% since 2010 with incremental changes, including a conic engine exhaust nozzle that debuted in 2014 and cut fuel burn 1%. The company also is wrapping up its latest increase in maintenance intervals. The A check has been expanded to 800 hours, while the C check interval will be pushed out to 8,000 hours later this summer—both double their original intervals. A typical CRJ operator flies about 2,000 hours annually, the company said.

The CRJ push, and similar backing of the Q400 primarily through new, higher-capacity configurations that go up to 90 seats, underscore the company's strategy after the CSeries program is transferred into a new joint venture with majority shareholder Airbus on July 1. While much of the transition is complete, Bombardier is pointing to the July date as a time to celebrate both what it’s done—including CSeries—as well as what is to come, as it eyes its share of what it says will be a 5,500-aircraft market in the 60-100-seat range through 2037.

“We can’t be static,” Cromer said. “We’re very well positioned to capture that value, and we will continue on that path.”

