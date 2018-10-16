Adient Aerospace—the joint venture (JV) between Boeing and German automotive seat-maker Adient—is fully operational, and the company plans to move ahead with a business plan “that addresses the entire market,” CEO Alan Wittman told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Week. Boeing and Adient announced Oct. 16 the JV has cleared all regulatory hurdles, freeing it to move beyond a collaboration agreement (CA) signed last year and operate as a stand-alone ...
