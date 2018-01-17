Boeing and automotive seat maker Adient have formed a joint venture (JV) to develop and make airline seats, the companies announced late Jan. 16. In a joint statement after the stock markets closed regular trading in the US, the companies said the new Adient Aerospace’s operational headquarters, technology center and initial production plant will be in Kaiserslautern, Germany, near Frankfurt. The JV’s initial customer service center will be based in Seattle. Adient ...